World Cup
Advertisement
Ad
Live
Live Updates
World Cup 2022 LIVE - Latest news and updates as finals in Qatar draw closer, and England eye glory
- All
- Highlights
11:00
You can keep across the latest squad announcements with our article pulling all the picks together across every team competing at the 2022 World Cup.
Every World Cup squad - on deadline day for countries to announce
10:00
The World Cup in Qatar is only six days away, and eurosport.com will be bringing you live coverage across each day of the 2022 finals. Stick with us for injury updates, manager quotes and all the latest controversies and news updates from the event as it progresses.
Image credit: Getty Images