Luis Enrique admits “everything went to hell” for Spain at the 2022 World Cup in their last-16 defeat to Morocco.

Spain made a stunning start to the tournament as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0 in their opening match.

Luis Enrique was dismissed from his role as head coach after the tournament and replaced by former Under-21 boss Luis de la Fuente.

Reflecting on events in Qatar, Enrique said on Twitch: "In 90 minutes, everything went to hell. It is clear that we did not play a good game against Morocco.

"I saw it positively. Right now, I am calm and satisfied with what we have done. We generated enthusiasm and desire to see the national team.

"We have seen it. Many young people and children came to see us at the hotel. We could do better, I am aware, but I tried to take the best players and those who embodied my ideas."

Enrique’s squad selection was questioned as he left out experienced defender Sergio Ramos and goalkeeper David de Gea.

He also only handed one start to striker Alvaro Morata, even though Spain lacked a cutting edge at times.

"It consoles me that the same thing happens to others. I don't enter the debate. I respect it," said Enrique.

"I make the decisions with my staff. Nobody makes recommendations to me, nobody from the press has dedicated even 10 per cent of the hours that my staff and I have dedicated."

Enrique has said that he next hopes to manage at club level, but will wait until the end of the season before looking for a role.

He has so far taken charge of Roma, Celta Vigo and Barcelona, who he led to back-to-back league titles and the Champions League in 2015.

"I want to coach, I see myself wanting to take on a club and be able to develop with greater finesse and precision what I have not been able to do in the national side," he added.

"I will probably wait for next season. This morning, I was told I've been signed up for a mountain bike race that I'm going to do with my brother."

Alvaro Morata of Spain during the World Cup match between Morocco v Spain at the Education City Stadium on December 6, 2022 in Al Rayyan Qatar Image credit: Getty Images

Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales said Spain needed a "new project" after their elimination from the World Cup.

"I've read a lot of stories, that [it] was his Twitch, that it was his bicycle [rides], things like that," Rubiales said.

"But there was nothing like that. The three of us, the outgoing sporting director [Jose Molina], the new sporting director [Albert Luque] and I, we agreed we should start a new project, led by Luis de la Fuente. There's nothing else.

"The relationship with Luis Enrique is magnificent. We're very grateful to him. There were different conversations. We always said we'd talk after the World Cup.

"He didn't tell me that he wanted to carry on. The conversation went along other lines, that a project was ending and another was beginning."

