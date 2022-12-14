A Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina dominated much of the encounter, but Croatia had shaded the opening half an hour before the award of Argentina's penalty in the 34th minute, which Messi converted.

Ad

It initially seemed harsh on keeper Dominik Livakovic who had fouled Julian Alvarez, but who, in truth, could not have done much to get out of the way of the onrushing forward.

World Cup Modric, Kovacic & Brozovic ‘safer than having your money in the bank’ YESTERDAY AT 15:36

With the deadlock broken, Alvarez then drove at the heart of Croatia's backline to get a second, before a sublime Messi assist saw Alvarez get another with just over 20 minutes left.

"Argentina were a fair winner of the match, they were better, they deserved to win, but these things have to be mentioned, I generally don't do them, but today they have to be done," Modric said post-match, teeing up his rant.

''I don't like to talk about referees, but this is one of the worst. I don't have a good memory of [Orsato], he's a disaster. For me it wasn't a penalty.

"Despite this, I don't want to detract from Argentina. The penalty killed us. We have to recover for third place and win that match.''

Modric nonetheless took time to salute long-time rival Messi following the last-four tie, with the pair the veterans of numerous Real Madrid-Barcelona Clasicos in their distinguished careers.

''Congratulations and I wish good luck in the final to Messi," Modric, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner, said.

Mateo Kovacic of Croatia, Luka Modric of Croatia, Dejan Lovren of Croatia, Referee Daniele Orsato during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Semifinal match between Argentina and Croatia at Lusail Stadium on December 13, 2022 in Al Daayen, Qatar. Image credit: Getty Images

"He is having an amazing tournament and he’s showing his greatness and quality."

For Croatia, it is still a hugely impressive achievement to have reached this stage, especially after making the final at the 2018 edition, where they lost to France.

Now however they will face France or Morocco for the consolation prize of third place at Qatar 2022.

World Cup Why was Taylor told to check monitor for offside during Croatia v Belgium? 01/12/2022 AT 15:45