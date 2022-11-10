Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus has reportedly been ruled out of the World Cup with an ankle injury.
It will be the second World Cup that Reus, 33, has missed out on through injury, the other was the 2014 World Cup that Germany won.
Reus suffered the injury in the derby against Schalke on September 17 and on first look it seemed as if that alone would keep him out of the tournament.
However he returned quicker than expected, returning against Bundesliga surprise-package Union Berlin a month later on October 16. However he then re-aggravated the injury and has missed the past few matches.
Now Sky Sports in Germany have confirmed that Reus has not been able to recover from the injury in time and will have to watch the tournament from home.
Hansi Flick will name his final squad at 11:00 UK time where we will find out who he has chosen in order to replace the Dortmund attacker.
Reus' young team-mate Youssoufa Moukoko is expected to be called up but Karim Adeyemi's place is less assured.
