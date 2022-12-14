Tottenham defender Matt Doherty says the team will “rally around” striker Harry Kane following his penalty miss for England against France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

The miss ultimately cost England a place in the semi-finals , as Olivier Giroud’s header was enough to send Les Bleus through to the final four.

The England skipper took

, and his Spurs colleague Doherty believes the squad togetherness will help get Kane back to his best.

“Harry obviously scored the first penalty, and then everyone knows what happened. That’s tough on him,” the 30-year-old told the club’s website.

“These things happen. Pretty much everyone who knows ‘H’ would have put their house on him scoring, everyone knows he’s the best man for the job.

“It will be tough for him now but when he gets back in, we’ll rally around him and get him up and running again.

“He’ll be fine. He’s one of the strongest characters, mentally, that we all know.”

Had Kane managed to find the net and England gone on to qualify, they would have faced Morocco in the semi-finals for a place in Sunday’s final against Argentina.

Instead, Kane and the majority of his England team-mates will turn their focus to the Premier League’s return on Boxing Day.

Tottenham are the first to return to league action when they make the short trip to Brentford for the early kick-off on Monday 26 December.

Kane will look to continue his fine form for Tottenham this season as Antonio Conte’s side target a top-four finish.

They currently lie fourth in the table helped by Kane’s 12 goals, only bettered by Manchester City sensation Erling Haaland with 18 goals.

