Mexico - Poland

World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 22.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/mexico/teamcenter.shtml
Mexico
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/poland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Poland
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Mexico jersey
Mexico
4-3-3
Poland jersey
Poland
3-4-3
Mexico jersey
Mexico
4-3-3
Poland jersey
Poland
3-4-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Mexico logo
Mexico jersey
Mexico
Poland logo
Poland jersey
Poland
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Mexico

Poland

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
ArgentinaARG
00000
1
Saudi ArabiaKSA
00000
1
MexicoMEX
00000
1
PolandPOL
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Southgate 'fed up' by defensive lapses despite big win

an hour ago

World Cup

'Complete performance' - 'Incredible' Bellingham lauded after England win

an hour ago

Related matches

Argentina
-
-
Saudi Arabia
22/11
Poland
-
-
Saudi Arabia
26/11
Argentina
-
-
Mexico
26/11
Saudi Arabia
-
-
Mexico
30/11

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Mexico and Poland with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 22 November 2022.

Catch the latest Mexico and Poland news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.