Netherlands defeated United States 3-1 on Saturday afternoon and Micah Richards believes they could be Qatar World Cup contenders.

The USMNT qualified from their group with an unbeaten record of one victory and two draws, and there was measured optimism ahead of their first round knockout clash.

The Dutch now progress to the quarter-finals as the first team to qualify, and both former Manchester City defender Richards and fellow pundit Alex Scott were impressed by the one-sided display.

Speaking on the BBC after the match, Scott said: “It’s really [they were] technically superior to the USA today.

“They controlled the game with the ball and without it. Executed a game plan to the highest standard, at a tempo where they didn’t exert themselves.”

She continued: “Sometimes you pass without penetration. Their build-up play, they’re passing it around nicely but they’re waiting for the opportunity, moving the USA to positions where they know they can hurt them and then change the tempo.”

Richards suggested that with no clear favourite for the tournament on the early showings in Qatar, Netherlands could be considered contenders not least because of their defensive strength.

“There’s no real standout ream in this tournament,” he said. “Nobody’s performed great. Today was a message. They defended well. They do look strong, the Netherlands.”

Netherlands qualified from Group A with seven points, earned with two wins and a draw. They enjoyed 2-0 wins over Senegal, and also over host side Qatar. Their only dropped points came against Ecuador, who held them to a 1-1 draw.

Van Gaal is expected to step aside from the Netherlands job after he announced in April that he had undergone treatment for an aggressive form of prostate cancer, with former Oranje and Manchester City midfielder Nigel de Jong hailing the experienced coach as a ‘general’ who had been able to build an effective team with a spirit of togetherness.

The Dutch will now await the winner of the clash between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Australia who face each other later on Saturday evening.

