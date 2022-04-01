Louis van Gaal has followed up his controversial comments regarding the Qatar World Cup by saying he has never seen the hosts play.

Netherlands were the second seeds after an inconsistent few years on the international stage but will be regarded as the favourites to qualify from Group A.

The four teams chosen also included Qatar, who were given the top seed designation as they are hosting the tournament, and will play the tournament’s first game on November 21 later this year.

Also in the group are Senegal and Ecuador, but the former Manchester United manager spoke after the draw to give details on his ignorance regarding each country.

“I don’t know if this is a nice draw, I don’t know much about these countries,” he admitted.

“I have been in Senegal on holiday two years ago, I have never been in Ecuador, I have never seen Qatar play."

Before the most recent rounds of international matches Van Gaal, who will step down at the end of the tournament, protested the decision to give Qatar the World Cup.

The tournament will be played midway through the traditional European seasons because the heat would be obstructive were it to straddle its usual June and July dates, and there is further controversy because of Qatar’s history of extensive human rights abuse.

Van Gaal said: "It's ridiculous that the World Cup is being hosted in Qatar. FIFA says they want to 'develop football in Qatar'.

“Well, that's bull****. It's about money and commercial interests. That's the only thing that matters for FIFA."

