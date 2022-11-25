Netherlands - Ecuador

World Cup / Group Stage
Khalifa International Stadium / 25.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/netherlands/teamcenter.shtml
Netherlands
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ecuador-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ecuador
Lineups

Netherlands jersey
Netherlands
5-3-2
Ecuador jersey
Ecuador
4-4-2
Netherlands jersey
Netherlands
5-3-2
Ecuador jersey
Ecuador
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Netherlands logo
Netherlands jersey
Netherlands
Ecuador logo
Ecuador jersey
Ecuador
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Netherlands

Ecuador

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EcuadorECU
11003
1
NetherlandsNED
11003
3
QatarQAT
10010
3
SenegalSEN
10010
Follow the World Cup live Football match between Netherlands and Ecuador with Eurosport. The match starts at 16:00 on 25 November 2022.

Catch the latest Netherlands and Ecuador news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

