Netherlands - Qatar

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 29.11.2022
Netherlands
Not started
-
-
Qatar
Lineups

Netherlands jersey
Netherlands
5-3-2
Qatar jersey
Qatar
5-3-2
Statistics

Recent matches

Netherlands

Qatar

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
EcuadorECU
21104
1
NetherlandsNED
21104
3
SenegalSEN
21013
4
QatarQAT
20020
Related matches

Ecuador
-
-
Senegal
29/11
Netherlands
1
1
Ecuador
Qatar
1
3
Senegal
Senegal
0
2
Netherlands

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Netherlands and Qatar with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 29 November 2022.

Catch the latest Netherlands and Qatar news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.