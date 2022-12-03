Netherlands - USA

World Cup / Last 16
Khalifa International Stadium / 03.12.2022
Netherlands
Not started
-
-
USA
'You have to convince my wife' - Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal says he's thought about taking Belgium job

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal says he has thought about becoming the next Belgium boss following Roberto Martinez's departure from the role, but his wife might need to be convinced. Belgium were eliminated on Thursday in the group stage. The Oranje face the USA in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday and Van Gaal hit out at the negative media coverage around his team ahead of the game.

Alasdair Mackenzie
By
Alasdair Mackenzie
Published 02/12/2022 at 16:04 GMT
Lineups

Netherlands jersey
Netherlands
5-3-2
USA jersey
USA
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Netherlands logo
Netherlands jersey
Netherlands
USA logo
USA jersey
USA
1

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Netherlands

USA

