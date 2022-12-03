'You have to convince my wife' - Netherlands manager Louis Van Gaal says he's thought about taking Belgium job

Netherlands manager Louis van Gaal says he has thought about becoming the next Belgium boss following Roberto Martinez's departure from the role, but his wife might need to be convinced. Belgium were eliminated on Thursday in the group stage. The Oranje face the USA in the World Cup last 16 on Saturday and Van Gaal hit out at the negative media coverage around his team ahead of the game.