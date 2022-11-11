Louis van Gaal has named his Netherlands squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, with PSV Eindhoven Xavi Simons included in the 26-man line-up.

The uncapped Simons is arguably the most eye-catching selection, and serves as a reward for a fine run of form this season.

Simons has scored 10 goals and registered four assists across 21 appearances across all competitions, and is regarded as one of the country’s brightest young stars.

Barcelona duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have been included, along with Wout Weghorst, who is currently on loan at Besiktas from Burnley.

There are three Premier League players in the squad, with skipper and Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, Manchester City’s Nathan Ake and Tyrell Malacia of Manchester United all set to board the plane to Qatar. However, there was disappointment for Newcastle’s Sven Botman, who misses out.

Among the other high-profile exclusions includes Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Brian Brobbey of Ajax.

There is also no place for experienced goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen, who was Van Gaal’s first-choice shot-stopper at the 2014 World Cup.

The Netherlands begin their World Cup campaign against Senegal on November 21, before facing Ecuador four days later and concluding the group stage against host nation Qatar on November 29.

Van Gaal is in his third spell in charge of the national team after leading the side to a third-place finish in Brazil eight years ago.

This followed on from an appearance in the 2010 World Cup final, where the Oranje were beaten by Spain.

The Dutch failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but passage to Qatar was more straightforward after topping their group with 23 points from 10 games – two clear of Turkey, who were ultimately beaten by Portugal in the play-off semi-finals.

Netherlands World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Justin Bijlow (Feyenoord), Remko Pasveer (Ajax), Andries Noppert (sc Heerenveen)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Nathan Aké (Manchester City), Daley Blind (Ajax), Jurriën Timber (Ajax), Denzel Dumfries (Internazionale), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale), Mathijs de Ligt (Bayern Munich), Tyrell Malacia (Manchester United), Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (FC Barcelona), Steven Berghuis (Ajax), Davy Klaassen (Ajax), Teun Koopmeiners (Atalanta), Cody Gakpo (PSV), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Kenneth Taylor (Ajax), Xavi Simons (PSV)

Forwards: Memphis Depay (FC Barcelona), Steven Bergwijn (Ajax), Vincent Janssen (Royal Antwerp FC), Luuk de Jong (PSV), Noa Lang (Club Brugge), Wout Weghorst (Beşiktaş)

