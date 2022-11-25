Neymar has broken his silence after he was ruled out of the group stages of the World Cup.

The 30-year-old was the most fouled player in the first round of group matches, after being fouled nine times during his side’s 2-0 win over Serbia

Ad

The Brazil star appeared to twist his ankle when he was fouled by Serbia defender Nikola Milenkovic in the 80th minute.

World Cup Neymar ruled out until after group stage, confirms team doctor 4 HOURS AGO

And the 30-year-old has now taken to social media to break his silence on the injury, saying that it was “one of the hardest moments in my career” but insisted that he expects to return to play again in the tournament.

“The pride and love I feel for wearing the shirt has no explanation,” he began in a post on Instagram . “If God gave me the opportunity to choose a country to be born, it would be BRAZIL.

“Nothing in my life was given or easy - I always had to chase my dreams and my goals. Never wishing evil on anyone, but helping those in need.

“Today has become one of the hardest moments in my career... and again in a World Cup. I have an injury yes, it's boring, it's going to hurt but I'm sure I'll have the chance to come back because I will do my best to help my country, my teammates and myself.

“Long time to wait for the enemy to knock me down like this? N E V E R!

“I am a CHILD OF THE IMPOSSIBLE GOD and my FAITH is endless.”

Neymar will miss Brazil's match against Switzerland on November 28 and Cameroon on December 2.

The winners of Group G play their last-16 match on December 5, with the runners-up playing on December 6.

World at their Feet: Richarlison on his tough upbringing, and journey in football

- - -

To celebrate the 2022 World Cup, we have launched our new bracket game , where you can give your predictions, challenge friends and create mini-leagues.

World Cup As good as Neymar? Ghana's Kudus hits back at 'fake news' quotes YESTERDAY AT 23:08