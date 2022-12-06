Neymar admitted he thought his World Cup was over due to an ankle injury after making a goalscoring return in Brazil’s last-16 win over South Korea.

Neymar was injured in Brazil’s opening victory over Serbia and didn’t feature in the last two group games.

“I was thinking of a million different things,” said Neymar after the match.

“I was afraid of not being able to play in this World Cup again, but I had all the support of my friends and family and I tried to find strength where I could not find it.

“I did not feel any pain in my ankle. I think my performance went very well and I’m very content, but that said, I think we can always improve and that’s what I will try to do.”

Brazil legend Pele is currently in hospital, although one of his daughters has denied he is under palliative care.

After Brazil’s win over South Korea, players unfurled a banner featuring a picture of the former forward.

“It’s hard to put it into words,” Neymar said. “I wish Pele the best. He will become healthier very soon, I am sure.”

All four of Brazil’s goals were scored in the first half as they recorded a crushing victory.

Richarlison headed for the bench after scoring to celebrate with head coach Tite, who joined the players in a dance, which was branded “disrespectful” by Roy Keane

“I try to adapt to my players,” Tite said. “They are very young and have a love of dancing, joking and making moves. They said I had to learn how to do the moves. They’re very tight and difficult, but we kept playing around.

“Richarlison was there and I said: ‘What’s that dance?’ I said: ‘If you do it, then I’ll do it.’

“There are various people who will say it was disrespectful. I know there is always a camera and I didn’t want it to be misinterpreted.”

Tite made five changes during the match, including bringing on third-choice goalkeeper Weverton with 10 minutes remaining.

All 26 members of the Brazil squad have now featured at the World Cup.

“It is very difficult to substitute a goalkeeper but when we have the opportunity it is very good because it makes the whole team happy,” added Tite.

Brazil face Croatia in the quarter-finals on Friday, December 9.

