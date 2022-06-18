Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil forward Neymar is considering retirement from international football after the 2022 World Cup, according to teammate Rodrygo.

The 30-year-old is preparing to leave the national team after 119 appearances, and has reportedly already chosen a successor for his famous No. 10 shirt that has been worn by the likes of Pele, Ronaldinho and Kaka.

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo revealed the news in an interview with PodPah via ESPN, claiming Neymar is “ready to leave the national team”.

”I was embarrassed, I giggled and didn't even know what to say properly,” Rodrygo said.

“I told him that he has to play some more, that I didn't want to now and stuff. And then he had a laugh."

The 21-year-old - who has recently committed his future to Real Madrid - has also claimed that he will inherit Neymar’s squad number.

Neymar made his Brazil debut at the age of 18 in 2010, and scored his first of 74 goals after just 28 minutes.

The World Cup in Qatar gets underway in November, with Brazil placed in Group G alongside Serbia, Switzerland and Cameroon. The Samba stars get their campaign underway against Serbia on November 24.

Despite enjoying a successful international career, he has not won any major trophies whilst representing his home nation, having been injured when Brazil won the 2019 Copa America.

Unlike his Brazilian teammate, Neymar’s club future remains uncertain despite having no plans to leave Paris this summer, but due to PSG’s financial situation he may have to be sold.

