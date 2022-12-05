Neymar starts for Brazil for their World Cup last 16 clash against South Korea.

The 30-year-old missed their last two games against Switzerland and Cameroon after suffering an ankle injury in the 80th minute against Serbia on November 24

Ad

Neymar is part of an attacking quartet of Richarlison, Vinicius Jr and Raphinha who all return to the starting XI after the trio were rested in their 1-0 defeat to Cameroon

World Cup Optimistic Tite expects Neymar to feature against South Korea YESTERDAY AT 15:13

Brazil manager Tite confirmed on Sunday that Neymar would return to his starting lineup.

Tite said: "Regarding Neymar, he’s going to practice this afternoon and if he is OK, he will play tomorrow. I don’t share any information that is not true.

"My answer is he will practice this afternoon, if everything goes well, he will play."

Neymar is still on the hunt for his first World Cup with Brazil. At the 2014 tournament on home soil, he suffered a back injury in Brazil's quarter-final win against Colombia before they lost 7-1 to Germany in the semi-finals.

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus had to withdraw from the squad after picking up a knee injury in the Cameroon game and is expected to be kept out for a month.

Brazil's Alex Telles is also out of the tournament after the Manchester United defender suffered a knee injury in the same game.

The five-time World Cup winners are looking to win their first World Cup in 20 years.

Brazil lineup to play South Korea: Alisson, Militao, Silva, Marquinhos, Danilo, Casemiro, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha, Richarlison.

World Cup Brazil stars Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles ruled out of World Cup – report 03/12/2022 AT 12:12