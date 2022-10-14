N’Golo Kante is set to miss the World Cup in November and extend his stay on the sidelines after suffering a hamstring injury in training that will keep him out for three months.

The Chelsea and France midfielder has been absent since August after sustaining an injury against Tottenham, and has recently returned to training.

Chelsea manager Graham Potter admits the extent of Kante’s latest injury as “not being good”, as his hopes of recovering in time for the World Cup are all but over.

"He’s due to see a consultant at the weekend. It’s a setback, it’s not good news, but I can’t give you anything more at this stage,” Potter explained.

“Historically there are things which have happened which is a concern, so we need to get to the bottom of that.

“It’s a setback at this stage of this rehab which is worrying, but all we can do is get the right diagnosis, get the right consultation, and try and help him get back to full fitness and enjoying his football.”

Kante played all seven of France’s matches in the 2018 World Cup in Russia as they won their second World Cup trophy, 20 years on from their first in 1998.

The World Cup finals begin on November 20 when host’s Qatar face Ecuador, with the final taking place on December 18.

