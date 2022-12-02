Jack Grealish apologised for his comments made about Miguel Almiron in the aftermath of Manchester City’s Premier League title triumph last season.

Grealish drunkenly criticised Almiron during the club’s trophy parade and provided a jovial response to what inspired their dramatic final day comeback against Aston Villa.

When a mobile phone camera was pointed to his face, he replied: “There were two secrets — one, Riyad (Mahrez), take him off the pitch, as soon as possible. He played like Almiron.”

“I haven’t actually been asked about that and let me just address it,’ he said.

“I do some f*****g stupid stuff sometimes that I do regret. It was the day after the season finished and obviously I’d had a few drinks. Then I remember I was in Ibiza and it (the video) had obviously come out.

That was one thing I regret. I do stupid stuff and that was one.

Almiron has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals in 15 Premier League appearances to date.

"No, I don't think anything Jack Grealish said has got anything to do with the great form and the performances we've been showing as a group," he told Sky Sports in an interview last month.

"Jack is a great player and I wish him all the best, as I always do. But this success is down to work, more work and even more hard work."

Those words were not lost on the Manchester City star, who looks back on the incident with a huge degree of embarrassment.

“I swear, I’m actually buzzing at the way he’s reacted,” he added.

“He said something about me in an interview the other day, he wished me the best.

“I thought, ‘What a guy’ because if somebody had said that about me, I’d have probably been the other way.

“I messaged Matt Targett because I’m close with him from Villa and I said to him, ‘Can you message him for me and say to him that I apologise’.

“I thought the video was private. But even in private I shouldn’t have said it because he’s a fellow professional.”

England's Jack Grealish celebrates scoring against Iran Image credit: Getty Images

Grealish’s current focus is on the World Cup and has made three appearances from the bench for Gareth Southgate’s side.

He marked the first of those with a goal in the 6-2 victory over Iran , with his celebration dedicated to 12-year-old Man City fan Finlay who suffers from cerebral palsy, as does Grealish’s sister Hollie, who is visually impaired as a result of the condition.

“The celebration was natural, I don’t do that for any clout,” he explained.

“I do that because that’s what I feel I’m good at sometimes. I can relate to it.

“It’s nice for him because he’ll go back to school and he’ll probably be quite popular.

“That’s just the way I’ve been brought up. I’ve got a good heart, or I think I have.

“With my little sister, she’s been to the games but she’s never been able to see me or anything because she’s visually impaired.

“Obviously it’s nice to go and spend time with them after the games because she gets it but she obviously can’t watch the game.”

