The World Cup is days away and there is no outstanding candidate to win the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. It potentially makes for the most unpredictable – and potentially exciting – World Cup in generations.

In this article we’ll lay out five reasons that this World Cup is more open than ever, and could end up springing a few surprises on people.

Ready to get into it? Let’s do it.

Management stagnation

Here’s a fun little stat to kick things off. Of the 32 managers who will be at this World Cup, 14 of them have been in charge since 2018 or earlier.

There is more patience in international football. And that is both a good thing and a bad thing. It is absolutely true that managers at club level are dispensed with too quickly, and it is true that international managers tend to have longer tenures.

Granted, international managers need more time to implement their ideas given the paucity of time they have with players, but there is also an argument that sometimes international managers stay too long. Thus teams at international level are at risk of stagnation and falling into a rut, and going through the motions.

For example, how many of these teams could we go through and be confident about how they are going to play? It feels as if at least 20, right? This is why sometimes the group stages - after the first few games - can be absolutely turgid and that is only going to get worse as we get to 2026 with the expanded format.

Freshening up managers more often could be the solution, even if that risks more cautious approaches from coaches who are worried about losing their jobs.

Spread-out superstars

At some World Cups you can rock up and look at a team’s squad and think “blimey there’s so many superstars there, they have to win it!” France in 1998, Brazil in 2002 and Spain in 2010 spring to mind.

Lots of teams will have a superstar and often some teams will have more than one, but it’s not often that a team comes in with a lot of them.

And in this tournament, due to either form or fitness, there aren’t a lot of stacked teams. Look at the 2022 Ballon d’Or list. There is a really impressive spread of players. France and Portugal each have the most with four nominations - that’s not exactly dominance in a list of 30.

Neymar Jr of PSG celebrates his goal with Kylian Mbappe (left), Lionel Messi of PSG during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Maccabi Haifa FC at Parc des Princes stadium on October 25, 2022 in Paris, France. Image credit: Getty Images

Footballers from the likes of South Korea, Serbia, Colombia, Senegal and Norway who can be considered amongst the very best in the world. In international football it’s vital to have game-changers. Simple maths dictate that if a team has multiple game-changers then that gives said team a better chance of success, and, conversely, if they are spread more evenly, then it makes for a more open tournament.

No-one is actually that good

And that sort of leads us onto our third point.

There is no genuine force in this World Cup. Brazil and Argentina come in as favourites but there are genuine questions about them, especially further back on the pitch for the latter and in the midfield for the former. Brazil are probably the closest to a complete team but they don’t stack up too favourably compared to great sides of the past.

France and England have strong teams, but some of their key players are either out of form or struggling for fitness - plus both their managers have failed to convince in the last 18 months. Who is going to score the goals for Spain and Germany? Do the Dutch have enough? Will Portugal get this new petulant, stroppy version of Cristiano Ronaldo ? Or the old one where he drags them into the knockout stages? And does anyone really trust Belgium?

The point is this. Every big team has real issues. No-one looks invincible and that should give smaller teams the confidence to challenge the bigger sides. That’s good for everyone.

Defending is optional

At some point an 8,000-word feature on why - and how - defending has fallen off a cliff in the past 10-15 years needs to be considered. However, today is not that day!

Instead let’s keep it at this. Defending has gotten worse, partly because of rule tweaks to favour attacking players and the fact that youth development favours coaching attacking patterns first and foremost. There’s also an interesting trend where more attacking players seem to be going into management upon retirement with very few defenders and practically no goalkeepers.

There’s also been a cultural shift from winning at all costs to winning in an attractive style.

Club teams can assemble a collection of top defenders but for international managers there is no such luxury, they have to hope you get lucky. At this tournament there are not many units that really stand out, Brazil are maybe the only outliers. In the past high-level defensive units have been able to snuff out attacks - and keep tournaments dull - but with no rock-solid structures to fall back on it might bring teams out of their shells, leading to more open games.

World Cup timing

Okay you knew we had to touch on this. Look, you already know this: holding a World Cup in the middle of a season is ridiculous.

Holding it in the middle of the season because the country you awarded it to has extreme heat problems in June and July - and still has heat issues in November and December - undermines the award of the competition to that country in the first place. This is not to mention the human rights issues within the country

The impact on the tournament and the players will be huge, and unpredictable. It could, thus, lead to an unpredictable winner. The lack of preparation time, the issues over fatigue and the heat are all - for want of a better word - levellers. So, could a hugely unexpected winner emerge? The above factors do make it more likely.

Thus, this may well end up being the most open World Cup in recent memory.

