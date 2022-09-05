France begin their World Cup title defence in Qatar in 78 days, but could be without midfielder Paul Pogba.

It’s been confirmed the midfielder requires surgery following a meniscus injury he suffered during a training session, shortly after returning to the club following a six-year stint at Manchester United.

Pogba is expected to be sidelined for 40-60 days, and will now face a race to get back to full fitness before World Cup preparations begin.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri doesn’t expect the 29-year-old to feature for the club before the domestic campaign pauses for the World Cup, and predicts he will return in the new year.

"We will get Paul Pogba back in January,” Allegri said. "Whether he plays the World Cup or not is not my problem."

Pogba was influential in France’s 2018 World Cup winning side, he featured in all but one game and scored in the final as France beat Croatia 4-2 in Moscow.

