France midfielder Paul Pogba is a major doubt for the World Cup after the Juventus player reportedly picked up a muscular injury while recovering from a previous problem.

Pogba, who was a key member of France’s World Cup-winning squad in 2018, hasn’t featured for Juve since returning to the Turin club on a free transfer last summer from Manchester United.

He recently returned to first-team training to raise hopes of regaining fitness in time to feature in Qatar, but reports say he has suffered yet another setback.

Pogba has reportedly suffered a muscular problem in his right thigh that will keep him sidelined for at least 15 days.

He therefore won’t feature for Juventus until 2023, while he faces a challenging task to reach full fitness in time to feature for France in Qatar.

Les Bleus’ title defence begins against Australia on 22 November, and the World Cup runs until 18 December.

Pogba hasn’t featured in a competitive game since turning out for Manchester United in a Premier League defeat to Liverpool in April.

The central midfielder has been plagued with injury problems in recent years; his 2021/22 campaign was disrupted by a hamstring problem that kept him out for three months, while a calf injury ended his season early in April.

Juventus hoped Pogba’s return to Turin, where he won four Serie A titles between 2012 and 2016, would help him rediscover his best form, but he's yet to make an appearance under Massimiliano Allegri.

France manager Didier Deschamps is expected to name his final World Cup squad on 9 November, and he’s previously hinted he won’t call up Pogba if he isn’t fully fit.

“He won’t come just to be a part of the group,” Deschamps said in September.

“If he doesn’t play before and he isn’t in top form, it’s pointless to call him up. He wouldn’t want that himself.”

