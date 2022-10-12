Argentina forward Paulo Dybala faces a race to recover from injury in time for the World Cup after a scan showed the AS Roma star has suffered a thigh injury that could rule him out for up to six weeks.

He left the pitch limping, and on Wednesday the results of a scan showed that he has suffered a muscular injury to his left thigh.

Dybala is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks, leaving him in doubt for the start of the World Cup.

However, there is optimism at Roma that the 28-year-old will recover in time to feature in Qatar.

Argentina’s opening Group C match is against Saudi Arabia is on 22 November - just under six weeks from the date of the scan.

Dybala, who has won 34 caps for his country, is in strong contention to be named in Lionel Scaloni’s squad for the year-ending tournament after a strong start to the season with his new club.

The 28-year-old, who joined Roma on a free transfer last summer after leaving Juventus at the end of his contract, has scored seven goals in 11 games in all competitions under Jose Mourinho.

But the thigh problem is the latest setback in a string of injury problems that have plagued the attacker’s career.

He is unlikely to feature again for the Giallorossi until 2023, meaning he will miss a busy run of fixtures leading up to the World Cup that includes clashes with top-of-the-table Napoli and city rivals Lazio.

Dybala’s absence is a huge blow for Mourinho’s side, as he is their top scorer this season, with centre-back Chris Smalling the next most prolific player on three goals.

Roma are sixth in Serie A after nine rounds, but only four points off top.

They travel to Real Betis next in the Europa League on Thursday in an important game; Betis top Group C with nine points, while Roma are third on three points, one behind Ludogorets Razgrad.

Argentina's bid to win their third World Cup begins against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C.

