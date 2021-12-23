Brazil legend Pele has been released from hospital but will continue to receive treatment for a colon tumour.

The 81-year-old had surgery in September to remove the tumour, and was readmitted to hospital in December for a course of chemotherapy.

Ad

He will continue to receive treatment, but has now been released from hospital.

Copa América Neymar guides Brazil to winning start at Copa America 14/06/2021 AT 08:30

"The patient remains stable and will continue having treatment on the colon tumour that was identified in September," read a statement from Hospital Albert Einstein.

Pele took to Twitter on Thursday to confirm he would be at home with his family for Christmas.

Pele won the World Cup on three occasions, and is in the conversation for the greatest player of all time.

The former forward has had health issues in recent years. He had a hip operation in 2012, underwent prostate surgery in 2015 and was admitted to hospital with a urinary infection in 2019.

Pele won the World Cup in 1958, 1962 and 1970 - and is Brazil's top scorer with 77 goals in 92 appearances for his country.

Tokyo 2020 (W) Richarlison concerned Everton will block Brazil Olympic dream 22/02/2021 AT 10:48