Phil Foden is set to start for England against Wales in the two sides' big Group B World Cup clash on Tuesday, according to a report.
Marcus Rashford will also be in the England XI, as will Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker, according to the Daily Mail, as part of four changes.
Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate faced considerable criticism over his decision not to bring on Foden during England's drab 0-0 draw with the USA, but it appears the Manchester City forward will finally be given his chance to impress.
England look set to remain in a 4-3-3 formation, as follows:
Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford.
Among those to have called for Foden's inclusion were ex-England internationals Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville, as England laboured to create anything of note against the USA.
Foden is seen as the man who can provide a spark in the final third, as the Three Lions seek to confirm their place in the knockouts, which they will do barring a loss of four goals or more.
For Wales, it's do-or-die with a win their only option - and even that might not be enough depending on the result between Iran and the USA in the other final Group B game.
Harry Kane, despite worries over his foot, looks in line to take his place on the field at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.
