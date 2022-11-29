Phil Foden is set to start for England against Wales in the two sides' big Group B World Cup clash on Tuesday, according to a report.

Marcus Rashford will also be in the England XI, as will Jordan Henderson and Kyle Walker, according to the Daily Mail , as part of four changes.

Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate faced considerable criticism over his decision not to bring on Foden during England's drab 0-0 draw with the USA , but it appears the Manchester City forward will finally be given his chance to impress.

England look set to remain in a 4-3-3 formation, as follows:

Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Rice, Henderson, Bellingham; Foden, Kane, Rashford.

Among those to have called for Foden's inclusion were ex-England internationals Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville , as England laboured to create anything of note against the USA.

Foden is seen as the man who can provide a spark in the final third, as the Three Lions seek to confirm their place in the knockouts, which they will do barring a loss of four goals or more.

For Wales, it's do-or-die with a win their only option - and even that might not be enough depending on the result between Iran and the USA in the other final Group B game.

Harry Kane, despite worries over his foot, looks in line to take his place on the field at the Ahmed bin Ali Stadium.

