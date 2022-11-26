Poland - Saudi Arabia

World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 26.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/poland-1/teamcenter.shtml
Poland
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saudi-arabia/teamcenter.shtml
Saudi Arabia
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Poland jersey
Poland
4-5-1
Saudi Arabia jersey
Saudi Arabia
4-3-3
Poland jersey
Poland
4-5-1
Saudi Arabia jersey
Saudi Arabia
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Poland

Saudi Arabia

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Saudi ArabiaKSA
11003
2
MexicoMEX
10101
2
PolandPOL
10101
4
ArgentinaARG
10010
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

'We have to go again' - Bale calls on Wales to rally for decisive England clash

28 minutes ago

World Cup

Ghana's Bukari defends his decision to do Ronaldo's 'Siuuu' celebration

4 hours ago

Related matches

Argentina
-
-
Mexico
26/11
Saudi Arabia
-
-
Mexico
30/11
Poland
-
-
Argentina
30/11
Mexico
0
0
Poland

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Poland and Saudi Arabia with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 26 November 2022.

Catch the latest Poland and Saudi Arabia news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.