Ghana forward Osman Bukari has defended his decision to do the 'Siuuu’ celebration in front of the five-time Ballon d'Or winner at the World Cup.

With the Black Stars trailing 3-1 at Stadium 974 in Doha, substitute Bukari pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute to set up a nervy finale.

Instead of going into the net to pick up the ball, the 23-year-old elected to do Ronaldo's iconic celebration in front of his "idol".

Bukari has also come under criticism on social media for doing the celebration while Ghana were behind in the match. The Red Star Belgrade winger has responded to those critics.

Bukari wrote on Twitter: "I have noticed my celebration today has generated comments claiming I was disrespectful towards Ronaldo. This is incorrect.

"I was overcome by the emotion of the moment of scoring for my country on my World Cup debut leading to my celebration.

"My upbringing doesn’t permit me to be disrespectful to elders let alone one of my idols. Thanks for your support and we focus on our next game!"

Ghana almost got an equaliser in the dying minutes of the match when Inaki Williams hid behind Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa , but slipped as he snatched the ball off the goalkeeper.

Ghana next play South Korea on Monday while Portugal take on Uruguay later on the same day.

