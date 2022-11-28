Portugal - Uruguay

World Cup / Group Stage
Lusail Stadium / 28.11.2022
Portugal
Not started
-
-
Uruguay
Lineups

Portugal jersey
Portugal
4-3-1-2
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Portugal logo
Portugal jersey
Portugal
Uruguay logo
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Portugal

Uruguay

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
11003
2
Korea RepublicKOR
10101
2
UruguayURU
10101
4
GhanaGHA
10010
