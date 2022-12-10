England should have had a free-kick in the lead up to France's first half-goal, believes the ITV panel.

France lead England 1-0 at half-time thanks to a strike from 25 yards out from Aurelien Tchouameni.

However, moments before, there was a kick from Dayot Upamecano on Bukayo Saka that was not given, a choice that has baffled the panel.

"I think it is just a simple decision. It's not the first [point of contact]. It's [the one] where he kicks his leg away. And I am not sure why that's not ended up as a foul. He's nibbling, he's nibbling, he's nibbling, and he's kicked him, and it should be a free-kick," said Gary Neville.

"You have to say by the time they get up there, Tchoumeni has a lot of time to get his shot off. I think it's very difficult to see that not given, especially in the current climate, what they give fouls for," added Ian Wright.

"A lot has happened after that," said Roy Keane "Yes, it should be a foul. And then England are a bit stretched. You have to give credit. They started nervously, and France did look sharp going forward. And from Gareth's point of view, one or two bad decisions [for the goal]. Rice going to ground, you have your two or three midfielders back in there, but it is a brilliant strike.

"Keeper, could he do better? Yeah, I think so. They have to get out of the shop quicker and be a bit more aggressive."

On how England could improve in the second half, Neville said: "When Mbappe releases the ball, they think the attack is over, and [the England players] have not gone up [the pitch] quickly, and they think they've seen the danger off. And they haven't done.

"We do need more belief in the final third – we need to push those passes into the channels. Upamecano is rash. We have to be braver in our passing.”

The winner of this match will go on to play Morocco in the semi-final.

