Qatar - Ecuador

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 20.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/qatar/teamcenter.shtml
Qatar
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/ecuador-1/teamcenter.shtml
Ecuador
Lineups

Qatar jersey
Qatar
5-3-2
Ecuador jersey
Ecuador
4-4-2
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Qatar logo
Qatar jersey
Qatar
Ecuador logo
Ecuador jersey
Ecuador
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Qatar

Ecuador

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
QatarQAT
00000
1
EcuadorECU
00000
1
SenegalSEN
00000
1
NetherlandsNED
00000
