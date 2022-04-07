Qatar’s World Cup organisers have admitted that workers were exploited while contracted to work at the Club World Cup in 2020 and the Arab Cup in 2021.

The acknowledgement followed an investigation from Amnesty International which said security guards in Qatar had to work in conditions it called “forced labour” by exceeding the 60-hour minimum work week and not having a day off for months or even years.

“Three companies were found to be non-compliant across a number of areas,” Qatar World Cup organisers said in a statement.

“These violations were completely unacceptable and led to a range of measures being enforced, including placing contractors on a watch-list or black-list to avoid them working on future projects – including the FIFA World Cup – before reporting said contractors to the Ministry of Labour for further investigation and punitive action.”

The organisers have not provided details of abuse that involved subcontractors.

World Cup organisers said in 2014 that it had introduced measures to protect the health and safety of workers in Qatar, but Amnesty international report the exploitation has continued; particularly in the private security sector.

“Many of the security guards we spoke to knew their employers were breaking the law but felt powerless to challenge them,” said Amnesty International's Head of Economic and Social Justice Stephen Cockburn.

“Physically and emotionally exhausted, workers kept reporting for duty under threat of financial penalties — or worse, contract termination or deportation.

"Despite the progress Qatar has made in recent years, our research suggests that abuses in the private security sector — which will be increasingly in demand during the World Cup — remain systematic and structural.”

Cockburn added: "FIFA must focus on doing more to prevent abuses in the inherently perilous private security sector, or see the tournament further marred by abuse.

"More broadly, FIFA must also use its leverage to pressure Qatar to better implement its reforms and enforce its laws."

The World Cup draw was conducted last week ahead of the tournament which gets underway on November 21 and concludes on December 18.

