The World Cup is just weeks away, but some nations will be going to the tournament in Qatar without some of their best players.
While England are highly likely to be without right-back Reece James, reigning world champions France have their own issues to contend with such as the absences of midfielders N'Golo Kante , Boubacar Kamara and goalkeeper Mike Maignan.
Portugal also have their fair share of problems with Premier League forward duo Diogo Jota and Pedro Neto, plus wingback Ricardo Pereira all unable to compete at the tournament.
The World Cup gets underway on November 20 with the final taking place at the Lusail Stadium in Doha a week before Christmas on Sunday, December 18
Below is the full list of players who are set to miss out on the World Cup this winter.
PLAYERS SET TO MISS THE WORLD CUP
|NAME
|CLUB/INTERNATIONAL TEAM
|TYPE OF INJURY
|DATE OF INJURY CONFIRMATION
|Mike Maignan
|AC Milan/France
|Calf
|October 20
|N'Golo Kante
|Chelsea/France
|Thigh
|October 18
|Diogo Jota
|Liverpool/Portugal
|Calf
|October 18
|Reece James
|Chelsea/England
|Knee
|October 15
|Arthur Melo
|Liverpool/Brazil
|Thigh
|October 8
|Alexis Saelemaekers
|AC Milan/Belgium
|Knee
|October 2
|Pedro Neto
|Wolves/Portugal
|Ankle
|October 1
|Boubacar Kamara
|Aston Villa/France
|Knee
|September 30
|Ronald Araujo
|Uruguay/Barcelona
|Thigh
|September 24
|Bouna Sarr
|Bayern Munich/Senegal
|Knee
|September 12
|Guilherme Arana
|Atletico Mineiro/Brazil
|Knee
|September 8
|Georginio Wijnaldum
|AS Roma/Netherlands
|Shin
|August 21
|Ricardo Pereira
|Leicester/Portugal
|Achilles
|August 5
|Tarik Tissoudali
|KAA Gent/Morocco
|Knee
|August 1
|Joao Rojas
|Monterrey/Ecuador
|Leg
|July 13
|Jakub Moder
|Brighton/Poland
|Knee
|April 3
