Members of Sterling’s family were inside the house at the time of the break-in, according to widespread reports . The incident happened on Saturday night.

Ad

World Cup Sterling to miss Senegal clash due to 'family matter' 4 HOURS AGO

The BBC reported that Sterling could return to Qatar should circumstances allow.

Asked about the situation, boss Gareth Southgate said that the Three Lions would apply no pressure to the Chelsea player.

“We’ve got to wait and see. At the moment, clearly the priority is for him to be with his family,” said Southgate after his side’s 3-0 win against Senegal.

“We’re going to support that, and leave him to have as much time as he needs. He’s going home.

“At the moment it’s a situation that he needs time with his family to deal with, and I don’t want to put him under any pressure with that. Sometimes football isn’t the most important thing, and family should come first.”

England captain Harry Kane reiterated the stance from Southgate, saying family came first.

“Our thoughts are with him and his family," said Kane.

"It’s a private matter but it’s never easy to see one of your team-mates and friends deal with something like that.

"We’ll have to take it day by day. I’m sure Raheem will speak to the manager and take the best decision for him and his family. That’s the most important thing. We send him our best wishes and hope to see him as soon as possible.”

England beat Senegal 3-0 to set up a quarter-final showdown against France next Saturday.

World Cup Electric England score SIX against Iran to get World Cup campaign started in style 21/11/2022 AT 12:03