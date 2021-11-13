Ricard Fernandez, also known as Cucu, helped himself to an unwanted piece of history with one of the fastest red cards in the game for Andorra against Poland.

Andorra are one of the weakest nations in world football, and had a mountain to climb prior to kick off against Poland in World Cup qualifying.

Poland have one of the most lethal strikers in the game in Robert Lewandowski, a forward who thrives on space.

After 10 seconds of the game, Lewandowski and co were given extra space on the field after Cucu was shown a straight red card.

Referee John Beaton was left with no option than to pull out of the red card following Cucu’s challenge on Kamil Glik.

Andorra sent the ball forward shortly after the kick off, and Cucu challenged for the ball with Glik. As he went up, he threw out an elbow and caught the Poland defender in the face.

The challenge came after 10 seconds, with the red card being pulled out on 20 seconds.

Replays showed Cucu take a long look at where Glik was shortly before making his challenge, and the pictures made for dim viewing.

Cucu had a look of astonishment on his face, but Beaton was entirely justified in pulling out the red card.

