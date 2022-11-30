Rio Ferdinand criticised a “disgraceful” decision to award Argentina a penalty in their 2022 World Cup clash with Poland.

The penalty was given with the Group C clash goalless in the first half.

Ad

Lionel Messi appeared to be brushed across the face by Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny as they challenged for a cross.

World Cup 'He knows how to manage the stress' - Pochettino backs Messi to see Argentina through 4 HOURS AGO

The referee had a look at the pitchside monitor and pointed to the spot, even though there was minimal contact.

“It was a disgraceful decision,” said former England defender Ferdinand on the BBC.

“This isn’t what VAR has been brought in. He’s flicked his eyelash. The fact he has gone to look at it…it’s an outrageous decision.”

Szczesny saved the penalty to keep the game goalless, becoming just the third goalkeeper since 1966 to save two penalties at a single World Cup tournament, after Brad Friedel (2002 for USA) and Jan Tomaszewski (1974 for Poland).

“Never ever a penalty,” said former England striker Alan Shearer.

“Can you remember when they brought VAR in and they said it’s just to clear up the clear and obvious and they are not going to re-referee the game?

“That’s never a penalty. You have four guys in this studio who think exactly the same.”

Poland fell behind early in the second half when Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister scored.

Leandro Paredes went to ground in the box under a challenge and the referee pointed to the spot. The decision came just a day after England had not been given a penalty for a similar-looking incident.

Transfers Benfica slap £100m price tag on Man Utd target Fernandez - Paper Round YESTERDAY AT 01:04