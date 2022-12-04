Rio Ferdinand has questioned England boss Gareth Southgate’s decision to drop Marcus Rashford for the World Cup last-16 tie with Senegal.

Rashford has played his way into form at the World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as Southgate’s Three Lions progressed from Group B unbeaten.

Rashford was a substitute in England’s opening two games – against Iran and USA – scoring after coming off the bench in the 6-2 win against Carlos Queiroz’s side.

The Manchester United man was handed a first start of the tournament against Wales, and responded with a brace that led England to the top of their group.

And that decision has baffled Ferdinand.

"Imagine hitting red hot form at a World Cup and then having to sit down on the bench,” Ferdinand said on the BBC.

“It would blow my head off.”

However, the former Manchester United and England defender did caveat that statement by adding that Southgate had got the lion’s share of his calls correct as England boss.

“Gareth Southgate has got a lot of his decisions right. If it comes off we'll all be happy."

