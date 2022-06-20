Ryan Giggs has stepped down as Wales manager, with interim boss Robert Page set to stay in his role for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar later this year.

The former Manchester United star stepped back from his post in November 2020 after being arrested.

Giggs was later charged with using controlling and coercive behaviour and assault against his ex-girlfriend and her sister - something he has denied.

In his absence, Page took over and guided Wales to their first World Cup appearance since 1958.

"After much consideration, I am standing down from my position as manager of the Wales men's national team with immediate effect," Giggs said in a statement.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to manage my country, but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach."

Wales will join England, USA and Iran in Group B for the tournament in Qatar.

"The FAW places on record its gratitude to Ryan Giggs for his tenure as manager of the Cymru men's national team and appreciates the decision he has taken, which is in the best interests of Welsh football," read a statement from the Football Association of Wales.

"The full focus of the FAW and the Cymru men's national team is on the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year."

Giggs added that it is his "intention to resume my managerial career at a later date".

