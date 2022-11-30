Senegal are into the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup where they will face England.

The African Cup of Nations champions progressed as runners-up from Group A behind the Netherlands, clinching their place in the knockout stage with a 2-1 win over Ecuador

Senegal have reached the last 16 without their star player, Sadio Mane.

Here’s all you need to know about Mane’s injury , including how long it will keep him out for, and Senegal’s prospects to go further in Qatar without him…

Will Mane play against England at the World Cup?

Mane will not be available to face England in the last-16 clash on Sunday, December 4.

He was still included in the Senegal squad for the World Cup despite his injury and it was hoped he could feature at some stage of the tournament. However, scans showed that he would not be able to take part in Qatar

How long is Mane out injured for?

Mane’s return date is not clear yet.

He has undergone surgery and will look to recover to be available for Bayern’s next fixture against RB Leipzig on January 20.

"Sadio Mane underwent successful surgery in Innsbruck by Prof Christian Fink and Dr Andy Williams from London on Thursday evening," Bayern said in a statement ahead of the World Cup.

"During the operation, a tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula. The FC Bayern forward will therefore no longer be available to play for Senegal at the World Cup and will begin his rehab in Munich in the next few days."

What injury does Mane have?

Bayern said in a statement after the surgery that “A tendon was reattached to the head of his right fibula”.

Mane has scored 11 goals and provided four assists for Bayern this season.

WATCH - The moment Mane suffers injury that could cost World Cup

Who are Senegal’s best players with Mane out injured at the World Cup?

Mane has been a key player for Senegal.

He finished second in the 2022 Ballon d’Or behind Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema and scored winning penalties in shootouts to help Senegal win the African Cup of Nations in February and qualify for the World Cup with a play-off victory over Egypt.

Anderlecht's Moussa Ndiaye was called up after Mane’s injury, but the 20-year-old is yet to get on the pitch.

Head coach Aliou Cisse switched things up in attack for all three group games.

Monaco’s Krepin Diatta started against the Netherlands as Senegal looked to blunt their opponents, which worked until they conceded two late goals.

Diatta was then dropped against Qatar and Watford's Ismaila Sarr moved from the left to the right, with forwards Boulaye Dia and Famara Diedhiou in attack.

Cisse may another switch in the decisive 2-1 victory over Ecuador as Diatta and Diedhiou both missed out and 22-year-old Sheffield United forward Iliman Ndiaye started.

Ismaila Sarr of Senegal celebrates after scoring their team’s first goal off a penalty during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match between Ecuador and Senegal Image credit: Getty Images

Senegal’s goals have been shared around so far.

Sarr, Dia, Diedhiou, Bamba Diang and captain Kalidou Koulibaly have all scored.

Koulibaly praised Senegal’s togetherness after the win over Ecuador.

“Two-thirds of the world probably thought we wouldn't go through after Sadio's injury, but we are a family, a well-oiled team,” he said.

“There is a dream of going beyond the quarter-final. We keep believing, we want to relate the story of Senegalese football.

"The next game will be tough, every game is. But the team who plays against us will be a little bit afraid. They can see we have a lot of talent - that we can do good things."

What has Southgate said about Senegal?

England manager Gareth Southgate has described Senegal as "dangerous" opponents, even without Mane.

“We know on the rankings we will be favourites - we’ve got to deal with that - but they’re a very dangerous team,” said Southgate.

“The first objective is achieved. To this point we’re really pleased. The big business starts now.”

