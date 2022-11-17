Sadio Mane has been ruled out of the 2022 World Cup due to a leg injury.

The Bayern Munich forward emerged as a doubt for the early stages of the tournament on account of an injury to his right fibula.

Senegal were hopeful that he would be fit for the later stages, but officials have now confirmed he will not be in the squad in Qatar.

The African nation kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on Monday, with games against hosts Qatar (November 25) and Ecuador (November 29) to follow.

More to follow

