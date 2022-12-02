Serbia - Switzerland

World Cup / Group Stage
Stadium 974 / 02.12.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/serbia/teamcenter.shtml
Serbia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/switzerland/teamcenter.shtml
Switzerland
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Serbia jersey
Serbia
3-4-3
Switzerland jersey
Switzerland
4-5-1
Serbia jersey
Serbia
3-4-3
Switzerland jersey
Switzerland
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Serbia logo
Serbia jersey
Serbia
Switzerland logo
Switzerland jersey
Switzerland
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
22006
2
SwitzerlandSUI
21013
3
CameroonCMR
20111
4
SerbiaSRB
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

Martinez steps away from Belgium as contract expires after 'emotional' final game

2 hours ago

World Cup

Lukaku spurns second-half chances as Belgium crash out of World Cup

3 hours ago

Related matches

Cameroon
-
-
Brazil
02/12
Brazil
1
0
Switzerland
Cameroon
3
3
Serbia
Brazil
2
0
Serbia

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Serbia and Switzerland with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:00 on 2 December 2022.

Catch the latest Serbia and Switzerland news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.