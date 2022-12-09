Neymar scored a fantastic goal to put Brazil 1-0 up against Croatia in extra time but moments before the game was over Bruno Petkovic scored a dramatic equaliser, forcing penalties.

Those penalties went the way of Croatia, with goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic once again the hero, whilst Neymar didn’t even get a chance to take a spot kick as the fifth designated taker.

Speaking on the BBC after the game, Klinsmann was not impressed with the decision.

“They are obviously totally different approaches from managers, in recent years you always saw the best penalty takers take the first one.

“Set the tone, don’t keep them for the fifth basically because you might not get the chance to kick.

Neymar would have been the first one for me. Just set the tone, score the first one and calm everyone else down.

“The momentum shifted with Croatia’s equaliser two minutes before the end of extra-time.

“What goes through your mind then if you’re a Brazilian player. You suddenly get scared, the whole nation expects you to get to the semi-finals and then you start to panic in your mind.

“You are far more nervous because you don’t have time to balance yourself out and relax.”

Former England defender Rio Ferdinand tweeted his agreement.

“Lads in the studio all speaking on how your best penalty taker can’t be left until last…he never takes a pen half the time….Neymar now left thinking what if🧐 #WorldCup #brazilvscroatia.”

Meanwhile two more former England internationals Alex Scott and Micah Richards in the studio were in awe of Croatia talisman Luka Modric.

“Modric, we thought it would be his last World Cup,” said Richards.

“Some of the passes he made, controlling the tempo. He dictated at his pace, Brazil didn't know what to do.”

Scott added “It's absolutely incredible. The experience Croatia have, Modric surrounded by the others, it is a complete team effort. They know the pressure, they like it.

“Brazil were my favourites. But this is a World Cup which keeps throwing up surprises.”

