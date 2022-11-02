Son Heung-Min’s participation at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar is in doubt after confirmation that he will have surgery around his eye following a collision in Tottenham’s dramatic 2-1 win over Marseille

Son collided with Chancel Mbemba in an aerial duel during the first half and was visibly far from his normal self.

The match was stopped for four minutes as the South Korean received treatment, before he was helped off the pitch and taken down the tunnel.

“We can confirm that Heung-Min Son will undergo surgery to stabilise a fracture around his left eye,” read a Spurs statement.

“The South Korea international suffered the injury during the first half of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League victory at Olympique Marseille.

“Following surgery, Son will commence rehabilitation with our medical staff and we shall update supporters further in due course.”

Will Son play at the World Cup?

There are just over two weeks until the World Cup in Qatar starts on November 20, although South Korea will be one of the final teams to get their campaign underway as they don't play until November 24 against Uruguay. The other two nations in their group are Portugal and Ghana.

Son is the star of the South Korea side and his country will be hoping to cause an upset by reaching the knockout stages for just the third time. His participation will likely depend on the severity of the injury.

The 30-year-old is likely to miss his club’s clash with Liverpool this Sunday. Spurs also play Nottingham Forest in the League Cup on November 9, and Leeds United on November 12 before the break for the World Cup.

