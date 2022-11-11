Thiago Alcantara and Sergio Ramos are the biggest names who have been left out of Spain’s 2022 World Cup squad.

Luis Enrique has opted to go for a younger set of players, including Pedri and Gavi, whilst forward Ansu Fati is set to compete in his first major tournament.

Ad

As for Thiago, he has been one of Liverpool’s best players in their disappointing season, but won’t feature in Qatar.

Premier League 'It doesn't look like it' - Klopp only interested in signing the right players despite injuries 12/08/2022 AT 10:38

Ramos has been out of favour under Enrique, after the Paris Saint-Germain star also missed last year’s European Championships, although he had been injured for much of the season.

However, he has been a key player in PSG’s defence in the current campaign and it looks like the 36-year-old may not participate in a World Cup in his career again.

A surprise omission is Real Betis’ Borja Iglesias, despite a great season for the striker, who has scored eight goals from 14 games in La Liga.

Leeds defender Diego Llorente has also missed out, but the experience of Dani Carvajal, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, Koke and Alvari Morata is present.

"I am convinced that we are going to fight in the World Cup,” said Enrique. “I think there are players who deserve to be there, I'm the first to admit it. This is my and my staff’s selection.

“There is no doubt what you are going to see in the World Cup. We will try to control the game, dominate and create more than our opponents.

“I think our rivals will see Spain among the candidates to win the tournament.”

Spain play Costa Rica on November 23 in their first match, before facing Germany on November 27, in one of the biggest group-stage clashes, and take on Japan on December 1.

Spain World Cup Squad

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon (Athletic Club), Robert Sanchez (Brighton), David Raya (Brentford)

Defenders: Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Eric Garcia (Barcelona), Hugo Guillamon (Valencia), Pau Torres (Villarreal), Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City), Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Jose Gaya (Valencia)

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Rodrigo (Manchester City), Gavi (Barcelona), Carlos Soler (Valencia), Marcos Llorente (Atletico Madrid), Pedri (Barcelona), Koke (Atletico Madrid)

Forwards: Ferran Torres (Barcelona), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Yeremy Pino (Villarreal), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid), Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Pablo Sarabia (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Ansu Fati (Barcelona)

Premier League Thiago facing up to six weeks out due to hamstring injury - report 08/08/2022 AT 22:00