Spain - Germany

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Bayt Stadium / 27.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/spain-1/teamcenter.shtml
Spain
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/germany/teamcenter.shtml
Germany
Lineups

Spain jersey
Spain
4-3-3
Germany jersey
Germany
4-5-1
Spain jersey
Spain
4-3-3
Germany jersey
Germany
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Spain logo
Spain jersey
Spain
Germany logo
Germany jersey
Germany
2

Wins

2

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Spain

Germany

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SpainESP
11003
2
JapanJPN
11003
3
GermanyGER
10010
4
Costa RicaCRC
10010
Related matches

Japan
-
-
Costa Rica
27/11
Japan
-
-
Spain
01/12
Costa Rica
-
-
Germany
01/12
Spain
7
0
Costa Rica

