Luis Enrique has said Spain won’t “gamble” in their final 2022 World Cup group game against Japan in a bid to avoid a potential quarter-final against Brazil.

A point would also see them advance, but potentially as group runners-up, which would mean a different path through the knockout stages.

The winners of the group will next face the runners-up in Group F - Morocco, Croatia or Belgium - before a quarter-final against the winners of Group G, likely to be Brazil, or the runners-up in Group H.

“We have reflected on it,” said Spain head coach Luis Enrique regarding finishing first or second in the group.

“But imagine we want to finish second, we get to the 90th minute and it's 0-0 in the two games, and in the 95th minute with 15 seconds left, Japan and Costa Rica both score. You gambled, and you're out.

"Or imagine Germany are 5-0 up, we're looking for a draw, and Japan score and we're out. When you're convinced that you have a very good team and you want to play seven games [to get to the final], it isn't about finishing second.

“We want to finish first. If we play Brazil in the quarter-finals, great, we'll play Brazil. But we won't count our chickens before they've hatched."

Spain started the tournament in fine fashion as they thrashed Costa Rica 7-0.

Although they were held to a 1-1 draw by Germany in their next game, they are still in the conversation as potential World Cup champions.

However, Brazil, who have won both their matches so far, are among the main favourites as they bid for a sixth World Cup victory.

"Brazil are a world power, a clear favourite in any World Cup, in any year," Luis Enrique added.

"Brazil will always be among the favourites, they have a lot of individual and collective quality. Beyond that, there aren't any surprises. I look at the FIFA rankings and the majority of the favourites are in the top 10. France and Brazil have both won comfortably, they're top teams."

The other game in Group E sees Germany face Costa Rica.

Only a win would give Germany a chance of qualifying for the last 16 as they have taken just one point from their two games so far.

