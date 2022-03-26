Harry Kane has said it is an amazing feeling to have joined Bobby Charlton on 49 goals for England.

The Three Lions captain could break Rooney’s record before the World Cup later in the year, but for the moment he is happy to be in such esteemed company as Charlton.

“It is amazing company to be with,” Kane told Sky Sports. “Super proud to be doing that but we look forward to the next one.

“A big year ahead to get more caps and more goals.

"I will be ready for Tuesday but it is down to the manager."

England boss Gareth Southgate was delighted with how his side battled back to beat Switzerland at Wembley.

“Really good test,” Southgate said. "We know they are a very good side and a great challenge for us.

“We learned a lot about some new players and some inexperienced players in an international shirt.

"We know the Swiss tactically are good and we got stronger as the game went on. The subs made an impact and we felt it was right to manage the game that way.

"Declan Rice was excellent and made a big impact.

"Really pleased to win the game."

England continue their World Cup preparations against Ivory Coast on Tuesday.

