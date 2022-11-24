Switzerland - Cameroon

World Cup / Group Stage
Al Janoub Stadium / 24.11.2022
Switzerland
Not started
-
-
Cameroon
Lineups

Switzerland
4-5-1
Cameroon
4-4-2
Switzerland
4-5-1
Cameroon
4-4-2

Statistics

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
BrazilBRA
00000
1
SerbiaSRB
00000
1
SwitzerlandSUI
00000
1
CameroonCMR
00000
