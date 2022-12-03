Luis Suarez has said “it hurts a lot” for Uruguay to be knocked out of the World Cup at the group stage and claimed his team doesn’t get enough respect.

The South Americans were eliminated on Friday despite beating Ghana 2-0 , as they were pipped to second place in Group H by South Korea on the goals scored tiebreaker.

Suarez was left in tears on the bench after being replaced in the second half.

He could only look on as his side pushed for a crucial third goal and had a strong penalty shout turned down.

“Saying goodbye to a World Cup hurts a lot, but we have the peace of mind that we LEAVE EVERYTHING for our country," Suarez wrote on Instagram.

"Proud to be URUGUAYAN although they DON'T RESPECT US. Thanks to each of the Uruguayans who supported us in every part of the world!"

Uruguay players were furious with the referee after their game against Ghana and there were ugly scenes as players crowded the officials to make their feelings clear.

Striker Edinson Cavani was caught on camera punching over the VAR monitor in anger as he walked down the tunnel.

Suarez, 35, is unlikely to feature at a World Cup again, having starred for his country in four different editions of the tournament, reaching the semi-finals in 2010.

