Tunisia - France

World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 30.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tunisia/teamcenter.shtml
Tunisia
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/france/teamcenter.shtml
France
Lineups

Tunisia jersey
Tunisia
3-4-3
France jersey
France
4-5-1
Tunisia jersey
Tunisia
3-4-3
France jersey
France
4-5-1

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tunisia logo
Tunisia jersey
Tunisia
France logo
France jersey
France
0

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Tunisia

France

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FranceFRA
22006
2
AustraliaAUS
21013
3
DenmarkDEN
20111
4
TunisiaTUN
20111
Related matches

Australia
-
-
Denmark
30/11
France
2
1
Denmark
Tunisia
0
1
Australia
France
4
1
Australia

