Uruguay - Korea Republic

World Cup / Group Stage
Education City Stadium / 24.11.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/uruguay-1/teamcenter.shtml
Uruguay
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/korea-republic/teamcenter.shtml
Korea Republic
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
4-3-3
Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
4-3-3
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
4-3-3
Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Uruguay logo
Uruguay jersey
Uruguay
Korea Republic logo
Korea Republic jersey
Korea Republic
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Uruguay

Korea Republic

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
PortugalPOR
00000
1
GhanaGHA
00000
1
UruguayURU
00000
1
Korea RepublicKOR
00000
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

World Cup

How to watch England v USA on TV and live stream, kick-off time, what channel is it on?

3 hours ago

World Cup

Morocco hold Croatia in snoozefest

an hour ago

Related matches

Portugal
-
-
Ghana
24/11
Korea Republic
-
-
Ghana
28/11
Portugal
-
-
Uruguay
28/11
Korea Republic
-
-
Portugal
02/12

Follow the World Cup live Football match between Uruguay and Korea Republic with Eurosport. The match starts at 13:00 on 24 November 2022.

Catch the latest Uruguay and Korea Republic news and find up to date World Cup standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.