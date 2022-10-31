Luis Suarez scored against Liverpool to help Nacional to the Uruguayan championship in a 4-1 victory.

However, the news is not quite as it seems as there are more than one team called Liverpool in world football.

Ad

The 35-year-old Uruguayan international returned to his home country and boyhood club this summer after leaving Atletico Madrid.

Champions League Klopp: Reserve judgement on Liverpool decline until end of season 5 HOURS AGO

He signed a short-term contract in order to stay sharp for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but has ruled out a return to European football after playing for Groningen, Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico before re-signing for Nacional, where he started his career.

Suarez was playing against Liverpool, a Uruguayan side named after the English team due to historical links between the two respective regions, and are based in the city of Montevideo.

The veteran striker scored first in the 50th minute, and then in extra time in the 96th minute to secure a 4-1 win that clinched the title.

The brace took him to six goals in 13 appearances, as he continues to impress in front of goal for every team he signs for.

Suarez left Nacional for the Netherlands in 2006, before moving to Ajax and then replacing Fernando Torres for Liverpool in 2011.

He departed for Barcelona in 2014, and he then moved on to Atletico before becoming a free agent.

Signing for Nacional until November, he is expected to join a different team after the World Cup ends in December later this year.

Given his statements earlier in the season it seems he will not consider a move back to Europe, but that leaves the door open for another high-profile transfer to MLS, or he could secure one last payday by signing for a Japanese side or a club in the Middle East.

Champions League How to watch Liverpool v Napoli in the Champions League 10 HOURS AGO